As reported in the Oct. 14, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief, the Four Corners 4-H Club won first place in the 2021 4-H Window Display Contest. Second went to the Great Connections 4-H Club and third was awarded to the Sandhills Critters 4-H Club. The theme of the contest this year was "I belong."
