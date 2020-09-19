Featured speaker at 4S Goat Expo on Oct. 3 is Randy Dusek of Lazy S-T Ranch, San Angelo Texas.
On his 100-year-old ranch, Dusek runs 100 head of Hereford cattle along with a herd of Boer goats. He and his wife Cindy have utilized A.I. and embryo transfer programs in their operation to rapidly increase the quality of their herd.
Randy graduated from Texas A&M University with a bachelor's degree in Ag Communications. He retired in 2005, from Texas A&M Research Center where he had worked for 30 years. He was in charge of the Texas Range Station located between Barnhart, TX. and Ozona, TX. The research center maintained a herd of crossbred cattle, a flock of registered Rambouillet sheep, and a herd of Boer X Spanish meat goats. He conducted grazing management research, did brush control research and conducted quite a few feeding trials with all species of livestock. While employed by TAMU, he was part of the team working on developing the soremouth vaccine for goats.
Randy has been a member of the American Boer Goat Association for over 20 years and is the director for region six of the American Goat Federation.
If you plan to attend the 4S Goat Seminar, pre-registration is required. You must be pre-registered by Oct. 1 to attend.
We will follow all COVID 19 protocols.
For more information contact Randy Saner at 308-532-2683 or by e-mail at randy.saner@unl.edu. The seminar will also be available by zoom if you are pre-registered and we have your e-mail. A zoom link will be sent to your e-mail account.
