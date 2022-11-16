Nebraska Governor logo letterhead

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced that the State has been awarded two federal grants—totaling nearly $5.6 million—from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NITA) to develop strategic plans to expand high-speed broadband service.  Earlier this year, Gov. Ricketts had created the Connect Nebraska working group, a team of leaders tasked with optimizing state and federal funds to expand broadband in Nebraska.  The group successfully submitted the grant applications on behalf of the State.

“In today’s digital world, broadband connectivity is basic infrastructure,” Gov. Ricketts said.  “No matter the distance Nebraskans live from a city, they should have access to the online tools they need to live, learn, and do business.  Over the past five years, the State has taken major strides toward our goal of connecting every corner of Nebraska with reliable, high-speed broadband networks.  Thank you to the Connect Nebraska working group for successfully securing these awards so that we can maximize federal funds to continue our broadband expansion.”

