Cattle April 2023 fires Linda Teahon

East of Dunning, Neb., a cow and a calf rest after the Cooksley Fire in Blaine and Custer Counties. Linda Teahon, April, 2023

LINCOLN, NE - June 1, 2023 - Farm Credit Services of America (FCSA) and CoBank recently donated $50,000 to the Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund to support beef cattle producers as they recover from the recent fires.

“FCSAmerica exists to serve agriculture. This mission is especially critical as we work to support Nebraska cattle operators impacted by spring wildfires,” Mark Jensen, president and CEO of FCSAmerica, said. “Our donation to the Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund is aimed at helping impacted producers recover as quickly as possible so they can move their operations forward.”

Recommended for you