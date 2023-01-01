This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Dec. 29, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
This week, we are publishing the obituary of Dorothy Mason who passed away at the age of 108. I had the privilege of interviewing Dorothy before her birthday in September. I came away from the conversation feeling as though I had basked in warm and calm sunlight. The interview, published Sept. 1, will always be a highlight for me.
This year the Chief also featured centenarians Clifford Bomberger who turned 100 on Dec. 13 (Oct. 20, 2022); Ruth Leininger, 100, Ravay Kleeb, 101, and Edna Whaley who turned 105 on Nov. 29. (Nov. 24, 2022); and Edythe Bartak who turned 100 Nov. 23 (Dec. 1, 2022).
For any article, it can be a challenge to distill a lot of information into a couple hundred words. You pour over facts and quotes and, in the end, you hope the right words survive the edits and cuts.
So it was with these six. First, they chose what to share and, from that, I had to choose. From the comments I have received, I must have chosen well. As I look back on 2022, I realize that when I was with those six, I was in the presence of more than 600 years of memories, of knowledge and feelings. Incredible.
We all carry our stories, our memories, our dreams within us. If we are lucky, we get to share them. I am extremely fortunate, because, some of the time, these beautiful stories are shared with me and I, in turn, get to share them with you, our readers. I look forward to doing more of the same in 2023. Happy New Year.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.