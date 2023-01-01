Centarians 2022 100 years

This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Dec. 29, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.

This week, we are publishing the obituary of Dorothy Mason who passed away at the age of 108. I had the privilege of interviewing Dorothy before her birthday in September. I came away from the conversation feeling as though I had basked in warm and calm sunlight. The interview, published Sept. 1, will always be a highlight for me.

