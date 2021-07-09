Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.