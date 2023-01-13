This column by Mary-Jean Sherbenaut originally appeared in the Jan. 12, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only holiday designed to be a National Day of Service. Since August 23, 1994, this day encourages Americans to volunteer and help improve their communities. Many Americans honor King’s legacy of service by volunteering at shelters, schools, hospitals, and other community organizations.
Students and workers can celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day by having “a day on, not a day off” and join thousands of people by volunteering. Some service ideas include picking up litter in a park or planting new trees in your neighborhood.
