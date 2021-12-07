Eighty years ago today, Dec. 7, 1941, the U.S. Naval Base Pearl Harbor near Honolulu on the Hawaiian island of Oahu was bombed by a devastating surprise attack by Japanese forces. Hundreds of Japanese plans attacked and destroyed or damaged nearly 20 U.S. naval vessels, including eight battleships, and more than 300 planes. More than 2,400 Americans died in the attack, including civilians, and another 1,000 were wounded. The day after the attack, President Franklin D. Roosevelt asked Congress to declare war on Japan.
The name of a Custer County native, F. Stuart Lomax is on the wall at the Arizona Memorial which spans the width of the sunken U.S.S. Arizona. Lomax was the first Custer County, Neb. native killed in World War II. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. James Lomax of Broken Bow. Lomax was serving aboard the Arizona when the attack occurred.
Palmer-Lomax American Legion Post is named after Joseph E. Palmer and Lomax, the first Custer County natives to die in World War I and World War II respectively.
