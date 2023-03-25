This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the March 23, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
We were given a gift to read. You all know the gift reading is, you take a subscription to the Chief and you read the pages. I hear from some, that you read each page, I thank you for that. Some admit you only read what is under the picture, I still thank you for that. You are reading.
We all only have so many hours in the day to give of our time. As the reading generation of paper in hand is being replaced with electronics, valuable information and enjoyment is being lost.
Chip always has a book to read and will read at night just to take his mind off things that went on in the day. My Mom reads to fill her hours of the day for enjoyment. I read all day at work, at night, I don’t always read just because not reading lets me get my mind off the day.
For the past seven months, every month, we have delivered Kid Scoop News to North Park Elementary, Anselmo-Merna, Ansley, Halsey/Sandhills and Loup County Schools 3rd, 4th and 5th grade classes. This was accomplished due to many generous businesses making donations so it could be provided. The after school program applied for a grant, each month the children attending that program have had the publication to read at school or to take home.
Once the school year is over, statics show the students who read 20 minutes a day for fun read 1.8 million words in a school year and test in the 90th percentile. That is what Kid Scoop News has been doing for the students I mentioned above and we want to continue it for years to come.
There is a Legislative Bill, LB455 that has now gone to General File as of March 21, 2023. This is an education bill to establish a grant program to provide and distribute a monthly, non-digital publication to schools and homes. This could mean in the 2023-2024 school year, every student in a Nebraska school could have access to Kid Scoop News.
We belong to the Nebraska Press Association (NPA). They are working hard to get this bill passed because they know the importance of reading.
When this bill passes, students in the 3rd, 4th and 5th grades will be given an upper hand going forward as they will receive additional reading material from Kid Scoop News.
It is never too late to start reading. If you are a person that does not read for enjoyment or escape, consider it. The local library is the best place to start. Share with others why you enjoy reading and what you like to read.
Be a voice to keep reading and share the gift.
