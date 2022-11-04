Snow in western Nebraska and a wintry mix in central Nebraska is letting folks know that winter may not be far away. Overnight areas in Custer County received a mix of snow, rain and sleet with some thunder and lightning. Further west, up to three inches of snow was reported in areas of the Panhandle.
At 9:30 a.m. today (Friday, Nov. 4, 2022), the temp in Broken Bow was 31 degrees F with a windchill of 22. The day should be mostly cloudy in Custer County with a high of 43, according to the National Weather Service.
