There will be lingering light snow showers over north central Nebraska Friday afternoon (Jan. 10, 2020) with little or no additional accumulations expected.
Preliminary reports indicate 1-2 inches of snow west of Hwy 183.
At 11 a.m., 1 inch of snow as reported at Ainsworth.
1.5 inches was reported 16 miles southwest of Mullen at 10:30 a.m.
2.5 inches was reported at a couple locations further west near Lemoyne and Oshkosh in that same time frame.
Subzero winds chills are expected Friday night into Saturday. Wind chills in western Custer County could be in the negative single digits with double digits in the eastern part of the county. A wind chill of -17 is possible in far north central Nebraska with negative teens scattered throughout the area slightly to the east and south.
