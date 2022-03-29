A good part of Nebraska could see a dusting of snow, mostly one inch or less overnight tonight (March 29, 2022) into tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service. Greatest accumulations will be over northern Nebraska with an area around Chadron forecast to receive three or more inches of snow.
Strong northerly winds will develop overnight and continue into Wednesday. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Winds gusts in the Custer County area are forecast to be around 44 mph.
High temps will be in the 30s and 40s on Wednesday however, wind chills may reach single digits over night in northern Nebraska. Windchill in Central Nebraska will most likely be in the upper teens.
