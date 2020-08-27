Anselmo-Merna Public School A-M January 2020 photo

Anselmo-Merna Public School, Merna, Neb. (Jan., 2020)

 Mona Weatherly

Bayer Fund's $15,000 America's Farmers Grow Rural Education grant will help Anselmo-Merna Public School in Merna, Neb. to fund its Anselmo-Merna Achieving STEM Success (AMASS) project.

School districts from across the country were nominated and selected by a panel of teachers and farmers to receive STEM grants through Grow Rural Education.

Since 2010, Bayer Fund's America's Farmers programs have awarded more than $57 million to thousands of nonprofits, schools and ag students across rural America.

