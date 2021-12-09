Logan Lightfoot, Superintendent of Anselmo-Merna Public Schools, has submitted his letter of resignation to the Anselmo-Merna School Board.
Lightfoot has accepted the position of Superintendent at Maryville Public Schools in Maryville, Mo.
Lightfoot said there are absolutely no negatives that inspired the move. “We have no reason to leave except the call to be close to home,” he said. They will be closer to both his and his wife's family; Lightfoot’s parents will be just over an hour’s drive away.
Maryville is the the home of Northwest Missouri State University where Lightfoot attended college. “It’s where my wife and I met,” Lightfoot added.
The Maryville Public School system has about 1,600 students. A-M has about 300. The town is in northwest Missouri, about 100 miles southeast of Omaha, and has a population of just under 12,000.
Lightfoot's first day at Anselmo-Merna was July 2, 2018. His ends his tenure there at the end of June, 2022, with his first day at Maryville to be July 1.
Asked what accomplishments he is proud of over the past three years, Lightfoot named the STEM (Science-Engineering-Mathmatics-Technology) program; CAPS and community partnerships, calling all of them “huge” and "big" for the school. He also mentioned planned enhancements to security and the facility as well as the numerous grants A-M has received over the past three years. He added, “I love the fact the track was done.”
Though he has submitted his resignation, it hasn’t yet been voted on by the A-M Board of Education. That action will be on the agenda for the next board meeting. Lightfoot said he is on a one year contract which expires at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
During his last six and a half months at Anselmo-Merna, Lightfoot said work will be done on the main entrance of the school to create a vestibule. “It will have quite a bit of difference in appearance next year,” he said. The new entrance will bring with it better security. He said work will continue to get the STEM program up and going.
The Chief will follow up with the A-M Board of Education on their search for a new superintendent. "They will find somebody," Lightfoot said. "We're in such a good place. I'm confident they will find the right person."
Though he describes his family as excited for the move, Lightfoot said it’s difficult to put into words what it has meant to be in Custer County and become part of the community. Lightfoot moved here in the summer of 2018 with his wife Leanna and their two children, Landry and Lyla.
“It meant the world to our family. We were hoping for a place to match our values as a family and we found it here.” He said before moving to Custer County, his kids had never seen a cow before! “We were welcomed and everything we needed, we found here. There are no negatives.” He added, “If we just could pick up this place and move it with us!”
