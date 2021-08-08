This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the Aug. 5, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Did you see it this week? No doubt you’ve seen it at some point and maybe just didn’t recognize it. I tell you, it’s in abundance this week with the Custer County Fair is full swing.
I call it “a slice of Americana.” I don’t know what other people call it, but it’s a moment when I see my community as if I’ve never seen it before. It’s those moments when I see something so ordinary and everyday and think that if a Hollywood director could see it, they would jump over all themselves to get a clip for the background of their movie.
Sometimes it’s so cliche` you might want to burst out laughing. Because we are fortunate enough to live right in the middle of it.
It’s children playing on the merry-go-round in the Square. It’s a couple walking down the middle of a tree-lined street with a small dog on a leash. It’s a group of people enjoying an outdoor meal at the Arrow Hotel.
It’s when otherwise common moments suddenly shine and remind us of how fortunate we are to live where we live.
I traveled a lot when I had my job in Lincoln. I’d fly to cities both large and small, and most enjoyed the trips to mid and small town communities. I would see things that were ordinary and routine in their communities for the first time.
When I have one of those moments here at home, I’m glad. It’s a moment to see with a fresh perspective and to once again be glad that I live where I live now.
There will be a lot of these moments, no doubt, as the Custer County Fair continues this week. I’m looking forward to seeing what I’ve seen before and hopefully, at the same time, I’ll see it for the first time again!
