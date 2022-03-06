This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the March 3, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Last Tuesday, my husband, his sister visiting from South Carolina and I had a great evening. We watched a TV show where competitors re-created scenes from the 1987 movie “Dirty Dancing.” After that, we watched “To Tell the Truth” and made our best guesses as to who was telling the truth. It was fun. We laughed with the silliness of it and enjoyed a relaxing family evening together. I felt good. I remember thinking when I went to bed, “What a fun time. Tonight will be a great memory.”
The tables turned 180 degrees Wednesday. That evening, we watched live coverage of the United Nations Security Council emergency meeting. UN members both implored and demanded that Russia immediately cease threatening actions against Ukraine. (The meeting, ironically, was chaired by the Russian Ambassador to the UN.) Before the meeting was over, it was announced Russia started the invasion. I went to bed that night thinking, “I thought we as a people, we as a world, were past this.”
It struck me over the course of the next few days that we are nearly 80 years distant from World War II. We have few veterans of that war still with us. The Greatest Generation is leaving us.
Are the lessons of that war leaving us as a world as well? Are we doomed to repeat history because some have yet to learn from it?
It’s easy to think that Ukraine is far, far away and we don’t have to be heartsick and angry. But in our global economy, we are all interconnected and bound more tightly together than many of us may realize. And take it a step further - we are all part of the same human family and what harms one fellow human can harm us all. The threat against one free nation can be a threat to all free nations.
We hear stories of bad and wrong things done for money. I hope the sanctions imposed on Russia work and that the right thing - immediate withdrawal and cessation of hostilities - is done for the sake of money and for the sake of not only the people of both Russia and Ukraine, but for the world.
