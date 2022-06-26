This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the June 23, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
My husband and I have a eight pound, four-legged, fur-covered portable heat indicator named Ellie in our house.
Ellie is a cat and she’s getting up there in years. In those first few years with us, she was pretty independent and not much of a snuggle kitty. As she’s grown older, though, she’s decided she can not only tolerate human touch but she also likes it, especially when the temps drop. Which of course they haven’t done much of lately.
In fall and towards winter, I can tell you almost to the day when temps hit 40 to 45 because whatever aloofness Ellie curried over the summer disappears and she must press up against a human body to sleep. At 101.5 degrees, she becomes your own personal hot water bottle.
These past few days, I knew it was hot, but the real indicator is not the thermometer. Rather it’s a black and white cat no longer curled into a tidy ball but rather sprawled across the bed.
Monday night into Tuesday morning was so pleasant! In our old farm house with no central air, it was the first night in a while that we pulled blankets close and enjoyed rain-cooled air coming in the window. Yes, down by Pressey, a line of storms marched along a cold front, according to a TV meteorologist, diagonal across Custer County, right over Oconto and Pressey. There was thunder and lightning, no hail and little wind, and just about a quarter inch of rain in the gauge Tuesday morning.
Both husband and I slept well and Ellie must have, too, because Tuesday morning she was her old self, playful and friendly, and, as usual, demanding breakfast before I got too involved with getting ready for work.
See, I had figured over the weekend the years were pulling on her. During the daytime she barely moved from her chair in the living room. One method of figuring cat years has her 18 human years being about 88 at cat years. Thus, I forgive her cranky complaining when the food dish happens to be empty or we’re not heading to bed early enough to suit her or if I happen to be occupying the chair she has claimed as her own. I’ve said you’ve never really been pushed out of a chair until you’ve been pushed out by an 8 pound cat!
Tuesday morning, by far, Ellie was no kitten, but she was kittenish as she rolled on the bed, squawked and raced down the hall to get to the kitchen ahead of me. Ah, the magic of good country air! May I be so spry at 88. Heck, may I be so spry tomorrow morning!
On a different note, I want to take a moment to pat ourselves on the back here at the Chief. Each week we gather up the information and photos we have at hand and push and pull, slice and dice, crop and edit and make everything we can fit into whatever pages we have available that week. I’ve been very proud that we have truly been a multi-community newspaper, getting in news from most every corner of the county and even a few places just beyond.
Looking at this week’s issue, I had half a mind to re-title page A3 “The Giving Page” in place of “Local News.” The generosity of our people, our foundation, our organization is amazing. We overflowed news to page B3 and you’ll find more stories of communities involvement and contributions there as well.
If the words “blighted” and “substandard” sound bad to you, check out the article on Broken Bow on this page. You’ll find out words such as those are only the beginning to make improvements about town.
On page A5, read what the Broken Bow School Board is saying about random drug testing of students involved in extracurricular activities.
And don’t miss the write-up on the Town Hall on community health needs (A1 and A5).
Hey, I used to think news like this way beyond boring. Now I know differently. Information like this is the start of getting things done, it’s the way things start to get better. It’s local people caring so much about their local communities they slough through the details with a fine tooth comb to make things work.
After I’ve read about it and written about it, I‘ll settle down in that living room chair with Ellie on my lap - if it’s cool enough - and read about it all over again.
