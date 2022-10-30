This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Oct. 27, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
I’ve heard it said that, in order to fully appreciate something, we sometimes have to leave it, at least for a little while.
That seems to be what happened to actor William Shatner, who at age 90, went into space a year ago. He has spoken about it and now written about the experience in his new memoir, “Boldy Go.”
Many of us are familiar with Shatner as the iconic Captain James Kirk in the 1960s Star Trek television series and subsequent movies. Shatner had been excited to travel into space yet he didn’t expect that grief would be the strongest emotion he felt.
National Public Radio (NPR) recently talked with Shatner and put a name to such a reaction: The overview effect. NPR reported the term was coined by space philosopher Frank White who published a book about it in 1987. In a description about the book, amazon.com says the theory has “helped provide astronauts with concepts and language to articulate the profound shift in worldview that they experience.”
In essence, White says the overview effect is a cognitive and emotional shift in a personal awareness, consciousness and identity when they first see the Earth from space. White told NPR that everyone who travels in space experiences some level of emotional or mental reaction strong enough to disrupt their previous assumptions about humanity and the Earth. Shatner’s grief, for example, can be tied to his new understanding of humanity’s connectedness while at the same time recognizing what he calls “the stupidity” of global conflicts.
In an August, 2022, interview with space.com, White said the book was born of an idea that he had while flying, saying, “It just kind of came to me that people in the future would always have an overview of the Earth. They would see it where everything is related and connected.” He interviewed as many as 40 astronauts and found that most of them gained a greater understanding of how precious and delicate Earth is. According to White, many space travelers return to Earth more sensitive to global issues and with stronger desires to do things to improve life on the planet.
Could we all be so lucky.
Many people may decry the movement to explore space, to send humans to the moon and Mars and beyond. Yet, if with all those efforts, we as a species become more connected, more understanding, more kind, more united, it might be worth the price tag.
In light of some of the vitriol being spewed by some candidates in the 2022 election, perhaps they should be the first aboard the next rocket. Who would be next in line is anybody’s guess.
Space travel is out of reach for most of us yet, for a chance to see what Shatner called, “a tiny little rock with an onion skin air around it ... it’s so fragile,” I have one thing to say: Where do I sign up?
