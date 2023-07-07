Asked if things were crazy for Crazy Days at Chapin's Furniture and Decorating, owner Lola Chapin said, "Absolutely!" Check out sale prices on clothing (jeans, dresses, tops and more!) and decor today (Friday, June 7, 2023) and tomorrow for the rest of Crazy Day's in Broken Bow!
"Absolutely" crazy at Chapin's Furniture & Decorating!
