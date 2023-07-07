Connie Pearson Chapins Crazy Days 2023

Connie Pearson stands next to a fixture holding clothing at 50 percent off at Chapin's Furniture and Decorating for Crazy Days 2023!

 Mona Weatherly

Asked if things were crazy for Crazy Days at Chapin's Furniture and Decorating, owner Lola Chapin said, "Absolutely!" Check out sale prices on clothing (jeans, dresses, tops and more!) and decor today (Friday, June 7, 2023) and tomorrow for the rest of Crazy Day's in Broken Bow!

Recommended for you