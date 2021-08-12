Medical helicopter chopper Merna football field SORC Aug 12 2021

Viewed from a distance,  at the Anselmop-Merna football field, a medical helicopter picks up injured person(s) from an accident in SORC (Aug. 12, 2021).

 Courtesy

There has been an accident at SORC today. The Chief has learned two individuals have injured. It's unknown if both were transported via helicopter for medical attention from the Anselmo-Merna football field. The Chief will have details in the Aug. 19 issue.

