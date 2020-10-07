An accident that appears to be on Hwy 2 west of Broken Bow (near the golf course) has westbound traffic backed up. At 2:15 p.m. today (Wed., Oct. 7, 2020) traffic headed west out of Broken Bow was backed up almost to Ryno Rd.
