Traffic accident Hwy 2 Ryno Rd Broken Bow Oct 7 2020
Mona Weatherly

An accident that appears to be on Hwy 2 west of Broken Bow (near the golf course) has westbound traffic backed up. At 2:15 p.m. today (Wed., Oct. 7, 2020) traffic headed west out of Broken Bow was backed up almost to Ryno Rd.

