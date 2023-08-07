First responders are on the scene of what looks to be a two-vehicle accident a mile and half east of Broken Bow on Hwy 2. Ambulance, law enforcement and fire department have responded. Drive carefully and watch for traffic directions from first responders on the scene (11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023)
