Custer County Sheriff's Office Press Release

AUG. 18, 2023 - ANSELMO, NEB. - On Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at approximately 8:24 a.m., the Custer County Sheriff's Office responded to a three-vehicle accident on Nebraska Hwy 2 near the Road 812 intersection, 1.5 miles southeast of Anselmo.

A John Deere tractor, driven by a 21-year-old  Merna male, was traveling east on Hwy 2. A 1997 Freightliner semi, pulling a livestock trailer, driven by a 30-year-old Arapahoe male, was traveling east on Hwy 2 behind the tractor. The semi struck the John Deere tractor's left rear, causing the semi to skid across the roadway and tip over onto the passenger side. The semi came to rest in the east ditch with the trailer  on the highway.  The tractor  came to rest on the side of the highway.

