AUG. 18, 2023 - ANSELMO, NEB. - On Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at approximately 8:24 a.m., the Custer County Sheriff's Office responded to a three-vehicle accident on Nebraska Hwy 2 near the Road 812 intersection, 1.5 miles southeast of Anselmo.
A John Deere tractor, driven by a 21-year-old Merna male, was traveling east on Hwy 2. A 1997 Freightliner semi, pulling a livestock trailer, driven by a 30-year-old Arapahoe male, was traveling east on Hwy 2 behind the tractor. The semi struck the John Deere tractor's left rear, causing the semi to skid across the roadway and tip over onto the passenger side. The semi came to rest in the east ditch with the trailer on the highway. The tractor came to rest on the side of the highway.
A 2020 Ford Pickup was traveling west on Hwy 2. The driver was unable to avoid the trailer in the roadway and struck it with the front of the pickup.
All three drivers were transported to the Jennie Melham Hospital. The driver of the Ford pickup was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The deceased driver of the Ford Pickup was wearing a seatbelt and airbags deployed. The driver of the tractor was not seat belted, seat belt use by the semi driver is unknown. There were no passengers in the vehicles.
The semi had cattle in the trailer, and a number of the cattle died as a result of the accident.
The Nebraska State Patrol assisted with the investigation. Broken Bow, Merna and Anselmo Fire and Rescue, Hunter's Towing, Trumbull Towing, Nebraska Department of Roads and numerous citizens assisted with the accident scene.
The names of the drivers are being withheld pending notification of relatives.
The Custer County Sheriff's Office offers thoughts and prayers to all those affected by the accident.
