AUG. 30, 2023 - CUSTER COUNTY, NEB. - On Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, the Custer County Sheriff's Office responded to a semi/road construction broom sweeper accident 0.1miles west of Arnold, Neb. on Nebraska Hwy 92. The accident was reported at 6:02 a.m. Roadwork was being performed on the highway at the time of the accident.
A 67-yea r-old Stapleton male was driving a 2014 Freightliner semi, pulling a livestock trailer, eastbound on Highway 92. A 56-year-old Broken Bow male was in a road construction broom sweeper, in front of the Freightliner semi. The semi-impacted the road construction broom sweeper pushing it into the south ditch. The semi came to rest in the north ditch.
The driver of the broom sweeper was transported to Great Plains Health Hospital in North Platte and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the semi was not transported and had minor injuries.
The driver of the semi was wearing a seatbelt. Seatbelt use by the driver of the road construction broom sweeper is unknown. The names of the individuals involved are being withheld pending next of kin notification.
The Custer County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Lincoln County Attorney's Office, Arnold Fire and Rescue, and Trumbull Towing.
The Custer County Sheriff's Office offers thoughts and prayers to all those affected by the accident.
