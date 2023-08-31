Custer County Sheriff's Office Press Release

AUG. 30, 2023 - CUSTER COUNTY, NEB. - On Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, the Custer County Sheriff's Office responded to a semi/road  construction broom sweeper accident 0.1miles west of Arnold, Neb. on Nebraska Hwy 92. The accident was reported at 6:02 a.m.   Roadwork was being performed on the highway at the time of the accident.

A 67-yea r-old Stapleton male was driving a 2014 Freightliner semi, pulling a livestock trailer, eastbound on Highway 92. A 56-year-old Broken Bow male was in a road construction broom sweeper, in front of the Freightliner  semi. The semi-impacted the road construction broom sweeper pushing it into the south ditch. The semi came to rest in the north  ditch.

