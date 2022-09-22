On Sept. 21, 2022, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two-vehicle fatality accident two miles west of Merna on Nebraska Highway 92. The accident occurred at approximately 1:05 p.m.
Nathan A. Rosentrater, 39, of Arnold, Neb. was driving a 2005 Lincoln LS westbound on Highway 92. Robi J. Brose, of Sibley Iowa, 53, was driving a 2016 Peterbilt semi and trailer eastbound on Highway 92. The Lincoln crossed the center line and struck the front driver’s side of the semi.
