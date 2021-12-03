On Dec. 3, 2021, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two-vehicle accident one mile south of Oconto on Highway 21 that took the life of a Broken Bow man, Daniel Jacobsen. The accident happened at approximately 5:55 a.m.
According to the information released by the Custer County Sheriff's office, Jacobson, a 65-year-old Broken Bow male, was traveling north on Nebraska Highway 21 when his vehicle, a 2011 Mazda 2, struck an unoccupied 2007 Chevrolet pickup parked in the roadway. Jacobson was the only occupant in the Mazda.
The Chevrolet pickup had been involved in a previous rollover accident. The driver of the 20007 Chevrolet pickup was not in the pickup at the time. The name of the driver is not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation of the rollover.
Oconto Fire and Rescue, Broken Bow Rescue, Nebraska Department of Roads, Trumbull Repair and Towing, and the Nebraska State Patrol assisted with the investigation.
Note: This article has been edited to reflect the correct year, 2007, of the pickup truck originally reported as 2011.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.