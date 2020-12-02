A collision between a small pickup truck and semi-trailer has slowed traffic in Broken Bow. Around 2 p.m. today (Wed. 12/2/20), it appeared both the truck and semi were attempting a right hand turn on to eastbound Hwy 2 from Hwy 21. The pickup was in the rightmost lane and the semi was in the next lane.
Broken Bow Police were directing traffic through the intersection.
There doesn't appear to be life-threatening injuries, however the Broken Bow ambulance arrived on the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.