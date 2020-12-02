Accident Hwy 2 Hwy 21 semi pickup Broken Bow

In the photo above, a small pickup can be seen on the other side of the semi. It appears that both vehicles were attempting right-hand turns onto eastbound Hwy 2 from Hwy 21. (Wednesday 12/2/2020)

 Mona Weatherly

A collision between a small pickup truck and semi-trailer has slowed traffic in Broken Bow. Around 2 p.m. today (Wed. 12/2/20), it appeared both the truck and semi were attempting a right hand turn on to eastbound Hwy 2 from Hwy 21. The pickup was in the rightmost lane and the semi was in the next lane.

Broken Bow Police were directing traffic through the intersection.

There doesn't appear to be life-threatening injuries, however the Broken Bow ambulance arrived on the scene.

