As part of the Nebraska State Patrol’s (NSP) four-year accreditation renewal process, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., (CALEA), will conduct an assessment from Aug. 3-5, 2020 to examine all aspects of NSP policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services. Verification by the assessment team that NSP meets the CALEA standards is part of a voluntary process to maintain the Patrol’s accredited status – a valued recognition of law enforcement professional excellence.
As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer their comments at a public call-in session on Monday, Aug. 3, from 4-7 p.m. by calling 402-479-4967. Comments will be received by a member of the assessment team and will neither be recorded nor monitored by the Nebraska State Patrol. Persons wishing to offer written comments about the Nebraska State Patrol’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation are requested to write:
Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., (CALEA)
13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320
Gainesville, Virginia, 20155
The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar out-of-state agencies. The assessors will review written materials, interview individuals, and inspect facilities and equipment. The assessors for this review are:
- Team Leader: Ms. Karen Ashley, Deputy Chief Peoria, AZ Police Department (Ret.)
- Team Member: Mr. John Tucker, Capt. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (Ret.)
Once the Commission’s assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report to the full Commission. The Commission will determine if the Nebraska State Patrol is awarded accredited status. During the four-year cycle, the Nebraska State Patrol must demonstrate continued compliance with CALEA standards.
For more information regarding the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., please write CALEA at 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia, 20155; or call 703-352-4225.
