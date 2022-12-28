The National Weather Service has reduced the potential snow in Custer County from around 3 inches down to a trace to two inches in the system that will move across the area tonight (Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2022) and tomorrow morning. However, the NWS also emphasizes that the slightest wobble in the storm’s path could alter snow amounts considerably. Within higher intensity snow bands, quick accumulation and rapid reductions in visibility are likely. As of Wednesday afternoon, precipitation in the form of rain and/or snow is expected to begin in the Broken Bow area around 3 a.m. Thursday and continue through 6 a.m. with a moderate wintry mix in the latter hours. Even as the NWS tracks this storm, attention is also on another system that could bring measurable snow to much of Nebraska Jan. 2-3, 2023
Latest News
- Accumulating snow tonight into tomorrow
- Winter Weather Advisory issued
- Rain, snow overnight into Thursday
- Fireworks for New Year's in Broken Bow
- Year in Review in the Dec. 29 issue of the Chief!
- Mail will be late today (Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022)
- Weekly Nebraska Gas Price Update
- Chief closed for Christmas Dec. 26
Most Popular
Articles
- Mail will be late today (Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022)
- Fireworks for New Year's in Broken Bow
- New plates for 2023 have arrived; tips from state DMV on renewing
- Weekly Nebraska Gas Price Update
- Accumulating snow tonight into tomorrow
- High temp today may be -7
- One vehicle accident in Custer County claims one life
- Safranek of A-M signs with Northeast
- Merry Christmas!
- Three more local shopping days until Christmas!
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.