Weather Dec 27 2022

The National Weather Service has reduced the potential snow in Custer County from around 3 inches down to a trace to two inches in the system that will move across the area tonight (Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2022) and tomorrow morning. However, the NWS also emphasizes that the slightest wobble in the storm’s path could alter snow amounts considerably. Within higher intensity snow bands, quick accumulation and rapid reductions in visibility are likely. As of Wednesday afternoon, precipitation in the form of rain and/or snow is expected to begin in the Broken Bow area around 3 a.m. Thursday and continue through 6 a.m. with a moderate wintry mix in the latter hours. Even as the NWS tracks this storm, attention is also on another system that could bring measurable snow to much of Nebraska Jan. 2-3, 2023

Recommended for you