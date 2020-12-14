Snow will develop this evening (Monday, Dec. 14, 2020) from southwest Nebraska into the north central part of the state and tapers into Tuesday afternoon. Greatest accumulations will be near southwest and central Nebraska.
Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility. Hazardous conditions could impact travel. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road conditions.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. this evening until 6 p.n. Tuesday for Custer and Frontier Counties in Nebraska including the cities of Broken Bow, Curtis, Eustis and Maywood.
Snow is expected with total accumulations of 2 to 3 inches with locally high amounts possible.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Valley-Sherman-Dawson-Buffalo-Gosper-Phelps-Kearney-Furnas-Harlan Counties in Nebraska including the cities of Ord, Loup City, Sherman Reservoir, LItchfield, Lexington, Cozad, Willow Island, Gothenburg, Kearney, Elwood, Johnson Lake, Holdrege, Minden, Cambridge, Araphahoe, Oxford, Beaver City, Hollinger, Alama and Orleans.
Snow is expected with total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally high amounts possible.
The majority if snow accumulation is expected between midnight tonight and midday Tuesday. Wind through the overnight hours tonight will remain east to southeasterly, with speeds around 10 to 15 MPH. During the daytime hours on Tuesday, the wind will turn to the north, with speeds around 10 MPH.
