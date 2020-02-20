The storm that brought snow back to central Nebraska left anywhere from a few to several inches, depending upon location. The storm has also left deep freeze temperatures in its wake.
Some snow accumulations reported by the National Weather Service office in North Platte Wednesday afternoon (02/19/2020) include
10 inches 16 miles SW of Mullen
8 inches 13 miles ENE of Tryon
6 inches 5 miles W of Stapleton
6 inches 10 miles NW of Anselmo
5 inches at Thedford
5 inches 1 mile W of Halsey (Nebraska National Forest)
4.1 inches at North Platte
4 inches at Bartlett
4 inches at Mullen
3.8 inches at Callaway
Many locations in central Nebraska reported sub-zero temperatures with the epicenter of the coldest being Custer and Blaine Counties. Those areas had temperatures of negative 10 to negative 15 and colder.
Today should warm up with sunny skies into the 30s and 40 for most of central Nebraska and the Sandhills. Some areas could see temps in the 50s and nearing 60 on Saturday with temps dropping into the 40s Sunday and Monday with a chance a chance of snow. By mid-week, high day time temps could be in the 30s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.