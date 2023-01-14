Acts of kindness

This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Jan. 12, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.

The past week was challenging for everyone who walked outside their home door. The moisture, be it rain or snow, was a blessing for the area but with that comes the price of navigating to work and walking down your front walk, sidewalk or the street.

