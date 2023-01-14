Acts of kindness

This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Jan. 12, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
The past week was challenging for everyone who walked outside their home door. The moisture, be it rain or snow, was a blessing for the area but with that comes the price of navigating to work and walking down your front walk, sidewalk or the street.
On Monday the 2nd, we knew the moisture was coming. For those who live in the country, we took precautions of storing extra water. It’s interesting that we can function in our homes without electricity in the country for a short while, if we at least have water saved.
We did lose power for only two hours. Hats off to the crews of Custer Public Power for restoring power and also for the steps they have taken over the years to handle ice on the lines to keep all the homes running with electricity.
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, here at the Chief, we had a paper to put out. We still made it to the office even though many businesses got an extra day at home from the already long New Year Holiday time off.
With the amount of snow on the road, Chip and I made the decision to ride in together. Chip could work from the Broken Bow office; giving both of us the peace of mind that we were not headed out the door in two different directions. Having him in Broken Bow proved beneficial - by mid-morning, it was evident that Mona could not work from home. Even though she could log onto her computer at the Chief the speed was not there to allow her to get the paper done. Chip drove 20+ miles on Hwy 21 then Pressey West to pick up Mona.
The paper for Jan. 5 was one of the most challenging papers we have put in print since I started here in 2017. I know it was not a large number of pages but this had to do with the formatting of lines, columns and text that had to be correct. Computer programs and all they can do for us are wonderful until we have no idea why they are not working. Needless to say, for the first time since 2017, we missed the 4 p.m. Tuesday deadline to the printers.
However, with the kindness of the printers, Post Office and David working together, you, our readers, still had the Jan. 5 paper in your mail box on time!
Once the paper was done Tuesday, Mona, Chip and I loaded up to start the hour-plus journey to take Mona home via snow packed and icy Hwy. 21, Pressey West and then on to Ryno Rd.
We were two miles from home. Both Chip and I were weary from the day. We were talking about how our snowblower did not start that morning, leaving our driveway all snow covered and what we would do.
Words can not express the gratitude, surprise and relief we felt when we got home and saw our driveway was bladed out. We have lived at our home since 2016 and this has never happened.
We pulled into the garage, looked at each other and Chip said, “Somebody got another stairstep closer to heaven.”
We have since found out who that kind neighbor was. I am sure many of you have similar stories, because of the snow and ice. Not only were side walks and drives cleared, my Mom was telling me when she got ready to leave church last Wednesday, two from youth group came up. One took her bag to carry and the other offered his arm to walk her to the car.
Yes, there is still snow and ice all around us. Remember the miles upon miles of sidewalks and snow that need to be cleared and the hours it takes to clear them. Street and highway workers have had to put in overtime to get cleared what has been cleared. Some of you might believe the snow has not been cleared fast enough. Put yourself in their shoes with the hours they have had to work and the conditions they have worked in. Your act of kindness to say “Thank you” goes a long way. Maybe you can not scoop snow; what you do have is your act of kindness, how you talk about the conditions and say the words, “Thank you!”
With that, I say, “Thank you,” to our kind neighbor, the kind youth who assisted my mother and to all the workers who have cleared the roadways and sidewalks. Remember to be kind.
