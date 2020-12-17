Adams Land and Cattle (ALCC) recently sponsored its 12th annual Giving Tree Program, where employees fulfill holiday wish lists by donating Christmas gifts to children and families enrolled in the local Sixpence program. Their efforts resulted in 367 gifts for 31 local families in need, including 88 children. ALCC also gave beef roast bundles to all 31 families.
Liz Babcock, Director of Communications for Adams said, “It has been a tremendous honor for Adams Land and Cattle to have the opportunity to help families in our community and bring a smile to a child’s face during this special time of year. We’d like to thank all of the employees and their families who have helped make this possible again through their extraordinary generosity. We hope that the gifts of the beef roasts and ingredients will help with each of the family’s Christmas celebrations.”
ALCC employees have been supporting local families enrolled in Sixpence through the Christmas Giving Tree Program for 12 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.