This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the March 10, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Hand-written notes in the mail are something you don’t often receive. At the Chief, we received a note from a subscriber. We were thanked for covering the area youth and for “making it seem like the Chief is our hometown paper.”
We truly feel the name of this paper, that has been publishing for 130 years, is The Custer County Chief and we are all the area towns’ local paper.
Years ago, the areas were rather set where the Chief covers and we work each and every day to do just that.
In this edition, it is youth all the way - sporting achievements, success in FFA and speech achievements. Not everyone can dribble a ball or make a basket, just like not everyone can write on a topic then get up in front of their peers and be judged. It is that constant pushing forward that keeps everything going, getting that good grade, working on making a goal. That is how life keeps going on. Just like the competitions for winter are coming to an end, spring is beginning and with that some new hope.
We have had some cold weather this winter but we really have not had winter. We have just had this brown look everywhere and you could say it was dreary at times. The drought, the war, the high gas prices and lack of employees out there to work has been very heavy this year.
You could say Sunday morning was our first winter-looking morning. That was a welcome change over the brown! The new fresh white gave us all a refresh.
When we get to March, even if we have not had much winter, we are ready for the change and new life of spring.
This week, I worked on an ad for Geared4Sports to “think spring and color.” It was so nice coming up with something and going into the store and looking at all the color. It just makes you feel to “be of good cheer.”
As adults, we can sometimes let the brown rule our lives. It is so good here that each week that we have news to report about achievement. I would say we have REAL news of the area.
Thank you again for all who help us bring you that. Thank you to the readers for caring and taking a moment to hand write. It takes out the brown and adds color to these March days!
