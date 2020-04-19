Saturday, April 18, 2020, Loup Basin Public Health Department (Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley, and Wheeler Counties) was notified of a positive COVID-19 case from Custer County. The female is in her 40s. The investigation is being completed by Two Rivers Public Health Department (Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney, and Phelps Counties).
Patient information is considered protected health information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) and will not be provided to protect the patient's privacy.
This confirmed case brings the LBPHD district's total to 24 confirmed cases. A total of 266 negative test have been recieved as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020. There have been two COVID-19 deaths in the district - both Custer County residents.
For the latest information, visit the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx of LBPHD (website www.lbphd.org or on Facebook by searching Loup Basin Public Health Department).
