According to information posted on their Facebook page about 4:30 p.m. today (Wednesday, May 13, 20200, five additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Loup Basin Public Health Department district - three in Custer County and two in Howard County.
This brings the total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Custer County to 35 and in Howard County to 27. Valley County has three, Greeley County has two and Sherman County has 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.