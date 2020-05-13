LBPH Loup Basin Public Health Custer County 35 May 13 2020

According to information posted on their Facebook page about 4:30 p.m. today (Wednesday, May 13, 20200, five additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Loup Basin Public Health Department district - three in Custer County and two in Howard County.

This brings the total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Custer County to 35 and in Howard County to 27. Valley County has three, Greeley County has two and Sherman County has 2.

