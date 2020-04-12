Sunday, April 12, 2020, Loup Basin Public Health Department is confirming six additional COVID-19 cases in Custer County.
Five of the additional cases are at the Callaway Good Life Center (two residents and three staff members).
As stated in the press release from LBPHD April 11, 2020, residents at Callaway Good Life Center who test positive are being moved out of the facility. Per the guidance of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), healthcare workers must remain off work until the following criteria are met:
- At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever reducing medication and improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) and
- At least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
The sixth case is a male, in his 20s, who has been isolating at his home since April 6, 2020. Health department staff have conducted tracing to identify any individuals who were at risk of being exposed and those identified have been asked to quarantine.
As of April 12, 2020, at 4 p.m.m., LBPHD has identified 19 positive cases, all in Custer County. One death has been reported. One hundred and ninety three (193) tests have been performed within LBPHD’s jurisdiction where the virus has not been detected (negative tests).
For the latest information, visit the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx or LBPHD (website: www.lbphd.org or on Facebook by searching Loup Basin Public Health Department).
