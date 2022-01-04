Nebraska is once more scattered with colorful patches for hazards, advisories and warnings.
A High Wind Warning is in effect for portions of the Panhandle and southwest Nebraska until 5 p.m. MST today (Jan. 4, 2022.
For several counties, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. CST/ 2 a.m. MST to 6 p.m. CST/5 p.m. MST. A Wind Chill Warning takes over at 6 p.m. CST/5 p.m. MST and goes until noon CST/11 a.m. MST Thursday. The affected counties are Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Western Cherry including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Valentine, Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday for McPherson-Logan-Custer Counties including the cities of Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, and Broken Bow
During a Tuesday afternoon webinar, Caleb Brown, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Platte, said snow will begin early, between 6 and 9 a.m., Wednesday in the Panhandle. North Platte should see snow begin between 9 a.m. and noon. Points east of that, including Broken Bow, could see snow begin as late as 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Brown said the system will be a fast moving one, with snow ending overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
The exact track of the storm is not 100 percent pinned down and changes may be made to predictions, however, Brown said that there will be a “pretty tight band” of 6 inches or more. Snow totals forecast for Broken Bow range from 1 to 2 inches up to 4 inches, depending upon the weather model.
Brown said an 80 mph wind gust was recorded at Imperial today (Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022).
Wind will also be a factor on Wednesday.
“It will be a fluffy and dry snow,” Brown said. “It will blow around pretty good.” He said for some areas, there will be no travel problems getting to work int he morning, however, “Going home from work or school will be a lot more difficult.”
In addition to blowing snow, the winds will make cold temperatures even colder. Winds chills will be in the negative teens and 20s across much of the area Wednesday. Expect dangerously cold wind chills on Thursday. Air temps will be below zero and the wind could drop the temp to -30 or -40 below in some areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.