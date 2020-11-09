Colder temperatures and the possibility of snow is moving into Central Nebraska today (Monday, 11/09/20) after a week that brought a record-breaking temps last week.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until noon CT today for counties across Northern Nebraska including Cherry, Sheridan, Keya Paya, Boyd, Brown, Rock and Holt. Mixed precipitation is expected with ice and a possibility of 1 to 2 inches of snow.
Across the rest of the state, snow accumulations of less than 1 inch are general expected, with locally higher amounts possible.
Throughout Monday in central Nebraska, there's the possibility of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow and high temps in the mid 30s. There could be snow overnight with wind gusts up to 25 mph. The high on Tuesday is expected to be in the 40s.
Broken Bow recorded a new record temp on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 of 81 degrees. The previous record for that day was 80 set in 1909.
On Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, Broken Bow tied the record of 82 degrees set in 2009.
Temperatures last week in Broken Bow
- Monday Nov. 2: 76
- Tuesday Nov. 3: 83
- Wednesday Nov. 4: 81
- Thursday Nov 5: 77
- Friday Nov. 6: 82
- Saturday Nov. 7: 77
- Sunday Nov. 8: 73
On Saturday, the top wind gust was recorded at 49 mph with winds sustained at 37 mph. On Sunday, the top wind gust was 53 mph with sustained winds at 40 mph.
