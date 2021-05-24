A storm front brought strong winds and rain to the area last night (Sunday, May 23, 2021). Unofficially there have been reports of about an half inch of rain in the Broken Bow area.
Strong winds knocked down a tree in Callaway (on Kimball Street, west end of town). Crews also cleaning up branches and limbs in Callaway.
Also in the Callaway area, the National Weather Service Office out of North Platte received a report of a grain bin 10 ft in diameter knocked over.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.