This column by Meghan G'Schwind originally appeared in the Jan. 26, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
I wanted my first column back to work be about my baby and my new role as a mother. However, I can’t pass up the opportunity to write about a winter storm that I won’t easily forget. It was one of the worst, yet most beautiful, things to happen in our community.
The morning after it snowed two feet found everyone buried and stuck. The pickup couldn’t make it out of the yard and the nearest tractor was at my in-laws house three miles away. Knowing cattle had to be fed, my husband took the only mode of transportation that could make it through the snow - his horse! By six o’clock in the morning, he had saddled his tallest horse and rode out to work. Abigail was belly-deep in snow, but was happy to take on the job.
Once he made it to his parents’ house, it took all day to do a job that typically only takes two hours. All of the feedlot pens were buried in snow and the tractors were getting stuck trying to feed the calves. They had to cut out part of the corrals to make a new path, then the spindle on one of the tractors broke and they lost the wheel! It seemed like more things were going wrong than right and, by dark, they still hadn’t made it to check on the cows.
The next day was more of the same - plowing, getting stuck and working to get animals taken care of. It was discouraging to work so hard and see so little results. However, there is a silver lining behind all of that snow.
Throughout the community, neighbors and strangers came together to help each other out. People volunteered their machines, their labor and their time to get the roads cleared and animals taken care of. When we kept getting stuck, we called a neighbor with a bigger tractor and they came right over to help. Another neighbor was driving by our cows and noticed that they hadn’t been plowed out so he stopped and made a path to them without having to be asked. The town of Callaway was busy with payloaders, skidsteers and scoop shovels clearing the roads and opening driveways.
At church on Sunday, the room was abuzz with questions about how everyone fared. Over and over I heard conversations asking “Do you know who has a little red tractor? Someone cleared my driveway for me and I don’t know who.” Or, “I started going door-to-door with my shovel doing what I could. Luckily someone came along with a skidsteer and started helping!”
People just started pitching in and helping where they could without asking for anything in return. The generosity shown in hard times is truly inspiring and I’ll never forget the way the community came together.
