According to the National Weather Service office in North Platte, Neb., confidence is increasing regarding accumulating snow beginning Friday night (March 13, 2020) and lasting through the day on Saturday.
A Winter Storm Watch from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening has been issued for the following counties in Nebraska: Garden, Grant, Hooker, Thomas, Blaine, Arthur, McPherson, Logan, Custer, Deuel, Keith, Perkins and Lincoln included the cities of Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen,Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Arthur, Tryon,Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, and North Platte.
Total snow accumulations of six inches or more are possible. Plan on slippery road conditions. Monitor the latest forecast for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.