Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, released the following statement after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that producers with approved applications for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) will receive the remainder of their relief payments:
“Agriculture is the heartbeat of Nebraska, and a strong ag economy benefits all Nebraskans. CFAP has been a critical bridge for our ag producers during a particularly difficult time. It’s welcome news that USDA will deliver the remainder of outstanding CFAP payments and that going forward newly approved producers for the program will receive 100 percent of their payments,” said Senator Fischer.
In May, the President and Agriculture Secretary Perdue outlined $16 billion in direct payments through CFAP. This program provides vital financial assistance to agriculture producers who have suffered a five-percent-or-greater price decline due to COVID-19 and face additional significant marketing costs as a result of lower demand, surplus production, and disruptions to shipping patterns and the orderly marketing of commodities.
To ensure availability of funding, producers with approved applications initially received 80 percent of their payments. The Farm Service Agency (FSA) will automatically issue the remaining 20 percent of the calculated payment to eligible producers. Going forward, producers who apply for CFAP will receive 100 percent of their total payment, not to exceed the payment limit, when their applications are approved.
