At the Thursday evening meeting (Dec. 10, 2020) of the Custer County Ag Society, the board discussed postponing the Winter Ball due to concerns and restrictions for COVID-19. The ball is currently scheduled for Jan. 30, 2021.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and make a final decision at a later date,” Fairground Administrator Michelle Nelson said.
Kent Nelson was re-elected president at Thursday evening’s meeting. Beck Pearson was voted as Vice-President; Ira Spanel as Treasurer; and Marla Stallbaumer as Secretary. Also on the board are Shane Ryan, Kent Nelson, Rodney Lamb, Casey Cooksley, Steve Horn and Blair Hartman.
Administrator Nelson said she is working on bringing a concert to the 2021 Custer County Fair. The concert would be on Saturday evening, July 31. The 2021 Fair is scheduled July 30-Aug 5.
Work is moving forward on adding the new camper hookups. Nelson, Ryan and grounds manager JJ Martin will be gathering up-to-date costs on the new hookups as well as possibly adding to electrical available at the horse stall barn.
The board voted to leave the cost of a year membership at $350, however, the membership is to be limited to immediate household members and/or children under age 21. The board will discuss further possible changes to costs at their workshop scheduled for 5 p.m., Jan. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.