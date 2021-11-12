Annual elections were held at the Custer County Ag Society’s annual meeting Thursday night. Three seats on the nine member board were up for election - those held by Marla Stallbaumer, Shane Ross and Charmayne Popp. All three were re-elected by unanimous ballot with their names being the only one offered for nomination.
Treasurer Ira Spanel reported a total of $351,289.16 in accounts for events, livestock auction, capital fund, general fund, storm damage and savings for the fiscal year ending June 30. 2021.
During his annual report, President Kent Nelson thanked the volunteers, employees and board members for their work through the past year. He reviewed the plans for the Fairgrounds with the two-year plan calling for more ADA accessibility through out the Fairgrounds and the five-year plan calling for removal/rebuilding of some of the biding as well as a new shop for maintenance and storage. He said water leaks will have to be addressed.
Grounds manager JJ Martin also reported on the water line problem, saying he is “worried about that.’ He said they had enough staff on hand for Fair this year and remarked that one employee worked 61 days with only three days off during that time.
Administrator Michelle Nelson reported that last year’s winter ball raised approximately $21,000 which was used toward electric pedestals for campers. She also reported on how busy the fair grounds are, saying there were 116 events during the last year. “From April 10 to Aug 5th, there was something at the Fairgrounds every single weekend,” she said. “And in September and October, there was something every single weekend…some weekends there were two or three events.” There were 73 campers on site during the county fair according to Nelson.
All board members were present - Marla Stallbaumer, Steve Horn, Shane Ryan, Charmayne Popp, Kent Nelson, Rodney Lamb, and Ira Spanel. Also attending were Fairgrounds Administrator Michelle Nelson and Grounds Manager JJ Martin. About 13 Custer County residents attended the meeting.
The Ag Society’s Winter Ball is scheduled for Jan. 29, 2022.
Next year’s fair is July 29-Aug 4, 2022 with a concert set for Saturday, July 30.
