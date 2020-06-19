The Custer County Ag Society held a special meeting on June 18 at the Custer County Fairgrounds to determine how to move forward with the fair in 2020. The questions being determined throughout the meeting was how would the fair look in 2020, with the different guidelines they will have to follow due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the night the council discussed livestock stalling during the fair, the fair's open horse show, allowing campers at the fair, the metal tractor pull, the celebrity cow show, the fair teen dance, vendors at the fair, the Citizen Washington Focus (CWF) group having concessions at fair in future, allowing entertainment at the fair, and whether to have a base or terminal bid animal sale.
In terms of housing animals, the Ag Society decided that they should be able to do stalling at the fair as normal Sunday through Thursday. There will be guidelines put in place that may include social distancing and wearing a mask but that is yet to be determined.
It was a 6-1 decision to go ahead with livestock stalling as normal with guidelines.
In a unanimous decision, it was decided that campers will be allowed with Nebraska Game and Parks guidelines and the metal tractor pull that happens on the last Wednesday of the fair will happen as usual.
Vendors will be allowed throughout the fair as long as they follow the DHM guidelines, and entertainment will be allowed as well under the same stipulations along with having to sign a waiver.
It was also decided that CWF who won't be doing the concessions this year, can come back and do the concessions in the coming years.
The biggest topic of the night was deciding if the fair should do a base bid sale or premium bid sale for the 4H and FFA livestock sale this year.
After much discussion, it was a 5-1 decision to go forward with the fair's traditional base bid sale. The reasoning behind it was it's a tradition for the fair to do this type of auction and it's what makes it unique.
"It's a market project from the beginning to the end," Marla Stallbaumer Ag Society Secretary said. "It's what makes the Custer County Fair different from the Buffalo County Fair. The kids get to go out there and shake the hand of the buyer."
The main difference between the two sales according to Ag Society President Kent Nelson is with the premium bid sale the kids take their animals home, where with the terminal bid sale we find a buyer for them, and the animal is sold and taken that day by the buyer.
In a 5-1 decision, it was decided to have a base bid sale and make a committee to come up with a plan and present it at the next Ag Society meeting.
Two of the members of this special committee will include President Kent Nelson and Secretary Marla Stallbaumer.
During the meeting, the decision was also made to have no shooting sports, no open horse show, and no celebrity cow show.
