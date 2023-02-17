Ag Soceity Feb 16 2023

Pictured at the Feb. 16, 2023 Ag Society meeting are, from left, Steve Horn, Ashley Garrelts, Blair Hartman, Casey Cooksley and Shane Ryan. Not pictured: Rodney Lamb.

 Mona Weatherly

The Custer County Ag Society held a special meeting Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss applicants for the position of grounds supervisor for the fairgrounds. The majority of the meeting was spent in closed session for board members to discussion applications. Present were Steve Horn, Ashley Garrelts, Blair Hartman, Casey Cooksley, Shane Ryan and Rodney Lamb. Absent were Kent Nelson and Marla Stallbaumer. Vice-president Cooksley ran the meeting in the absence of President Nelson.

Recommended for you