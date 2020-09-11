The Custer County Ag Society held a budget hearing Thursday night and the board approved a budget of $635,795.15 for the 2020-2021 year.
The budget includes $173,400 from property taxes which includes a two percent commission to the county for administration costs.
The board also approved a Restricted Fund Authority of 3.5 percent (which includes a base limitation percent increase of 2.5 percent and an additional one percent board improved increase). This gives the board the authority to spend an additional $130,845.85 if necessary and only if the funds are on hand to spend.
The date for the 2021 Winter Ball has been set for Jan. 30 at the One Box Convention Center.
The board discussed final preparations for Mid States Finals Rodeo that will be at the Fair Grounds Sept 18-20. Sponsorship are still being accepted for the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.