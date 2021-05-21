At their May 17 meeting, the board for the Custer County Ag Society tabled discussion on whether or not to allow a beer garden the Tuesday evening of the 2021 Custer County Fair. Read about it and other actions the board took in the May 20 issue of the Custer County Chief.
