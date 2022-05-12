The Custer County Ag Society will meet this evening, Thursday (May 12, 2022), at 7 p.m. for their regular monthly meeting. The meeting is at the Shooting Sports Building at the Custer County Fairgrounds.
The following items are on the agenda.
- Overhead doors for stall barn
- Miller and Associates proposal for engineering for ADA compliant grandstands
- Insurance renewal
- Aksarben Farm Family Award
- Hiring individuals to work with Extension Office
- Approve minutes and bills
- Reports from Extension Office, 4-H Council, Grounds Manager and Administrator
