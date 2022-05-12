Ag Society letterhead logo July 2021 red black
Ben Nonhof

The Custer County Ag Society will meet this evening, Thursday (May 12, 2022), at 7 p.m. for their regular monthly meeting. The meeting is at the Shooting Sports Building at the Custer County Fairgrounds.

The following items are on the agenda.

  • Overhead doors for stall barn
  • Miller and Associates proposal for engineering for ADA compliant grandstands
  • Insurance renewal
  • Aksarben Farm Family Award
  • Hiring individuals to work with Extension Office
  • Approve minutes and bills
  • Reports from Extension Office, 4-H Council, Grounds Manager and Administrator

